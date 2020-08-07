CMAB Appoints Ms. Maggie Chen as Chief Financial Officer

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMAB Biopharma (Suzhou) Inc. ("CMAB"), a dedicated biologics contract manufacturing and development organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Ms. Maggie Chen as the chief financial officer. Ms. Chen will lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of CDMO business and commences a new milestone for CMAB.

Ms. Maggie Chen has nearly 20 years of experience in listing, merger and acquisition, group comprehensive financial management and capital operation. In her career, she has served many world-renowned pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical group companies, and has extensive experience in financial and capital management in pharmaceutical area.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Maggie Chen to CMAB." Dr. Yongzhong Wang, CEO of CMAB, said, "Ms. Maggie Chen has extensive financial experience in the pharmaceutical field and outstanding professional ability in capital operation. CMAB is in the period of rapid and high-quality development. At this important moment, Ms. Maggie Chen's join will further boost the vigorous development of the business of CMAB."

"I am very happy to be a member of CMAB," Ms. Maggie Chen said. CMAB is a rare CDMO company in the field of biopharmaceutical industry. It has a complete and advanced technology platform, and its core team has wide experience in running the business globally and the dual IND filings in both China and the United States. Its pure-play CDMO business model and the value concept of make the clients successful at the fastest speed are the perfect match for the needs of innovative drug companies in the early stages, which makes me feel excited. I look forward to working with Dr. Yongzhong Wang and all my colleagues to promote and achieve the company's strategic objectives."

Before joining CMAB, Ms. Maggie Chen served as Vice President and CFO of FOSUN Pharma Group, comprehensively led the financial management of the Group, and promoted the upgrading of the financial system of both the Group and more than 10 subsidiaries, and was responsible for the group's capitalization projects and external financing. Before joining FOSUN Pharma Group, she served as CFO of Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd., responsible for financial audit and IPO preparation, realizing the company's successful listing in China Growth Enterprise Market. During this period, she managed the financial team of subordinate subsidiaries (including 4 overseas subsidiaries), established the group's comprehensive financial management system, promoted the business and strategy landing of Porton, organized multiple M&A projects, and completed BPM projects, cost management improvement projects and 400 million votes issuance. Prior to this, Ms. Maggie Chen was served as a senior auditor in PwC Accounting Firm; served in ACTARIS, and a subsidiary of Hong Kong TOM Group, in a financial management position.

Ms. Maggie Chen holds a Master Degree from Southwest University of Finance and Economics, EMBA from China Europe International Business School, Certified Public Accountant and Certified Public Valuer.

About CMAB Biopharma Inc.

CMAB Biopharma Inc. is a flexible full-service CDMO dedicated to providing development and manufacturing services for antibodies and biologics for clients in China and across the globe. Our adaptable, service-oriented business enables clients to take their innovative concepts for tomorrow's medicines from DNA to CGMP product today.

