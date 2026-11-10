Commercial Metals Aktie

Commercial Metals ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855786 / ISIN: US2017231034

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10.11.2026 14:25:00

CMC CFO Paul Lawrence To Retire, Kenji Hashimoto Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Steel products manufacturer Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) announced on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Paul Lawrence will retire and Kenji Hashimoto will be his successor.

The company said Hashimoto will join as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective November 16, 2026, and is expected to assume the CFO role on January 15, 2027.

CMC said Lawrence, who has served as CFO since 2019, will remain with the company as special adviser to the CEO through June 30, 2027, to support the transition.

Hashimoto most recently served as Managing Director and business improvement sector leader at Global Infrastructure Partners. He had previously held leadership roles at Amazon and spent 22 years at American Airlines.

CMC shares were flat at $64.37 after the bell, after ending the regular session up 3.36%.

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