Commercial Metals Aktie
WKN: 855786 / ISIN: US2017231034
|
10.11.2026 14:25:00
CMC CFO Paul Lawrence To Retire, Kenji Hashimoto Named Successor
(RTTNews) - Steel products manufacturer Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) announced on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Paul Lawrence will retire and Kenji Hashimoto will be his successor.
The company said Hashimoto will join as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, effective November 16, 2026, and is expected to assume the CFO role on January 15, 2027.
CMC said Lawrence, who has served as CFO since 2019, will remain with the company as special adviser to the CEO through June 30, 2027, to support the transition.
Hashimoto most recently served as Managing Director and business improvement sector leader at Global Infrastructure Partners. He had previously held leadership roles at Amazon and spent 22 years at American Airlines.
CMC shares were flat at $64.37 after the bell, after ending the regular session up 3.36%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Commercial Metals Co.
|
14.10.26
|Ausblick: Commercial Metals legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Commercial Metals legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.06.26
|Ausblick: Commercial Metals informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
10.06.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Commercial Metals legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Commercial Metals Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Commercial Metals Co.
|56,50
|-0,88%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klettert kräftig -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls kräftige Gewinne. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.