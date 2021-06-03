CMC Telecom certified as first Premier Partner of Google Cloud in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, Google's Partner system officially recognized CMC Telecom as Google's first Sell Premier Partner in Vietnam. Accordingly, CMC Telecom is also the only Vietnamese Telco up to this point to be certified as the Premier Partner of Google Cloud all around the world.

According to GCP (Google Cloud Platform), there are three levels: Member, Partner and Premier. To be upgraded, experts of CMC Telecom must acquire at least 20 certificates and they must be directly trained and tested by Google in a wide range of fields including sales, sales consulting and technical support. Besides, CMC Telecom also must incredibly accomplish a challenging sale target from Google, and successfully deploy for clients to demonstrate eligibility for an upgrade.

Speedy in action

A Google representative said that CMC Telecom acted very quickly and achieved a quick upgrade after only 4 months. By successfully deploying for a number of big clients namely REE Corporation, VNPay, Rikkeisoft, etc, CMC Telecom has proven its strong expertise in sales as well as technical aspects with excellence and profession.

In January 2021, CMC Telecom also completed from Sell Partner to Service Partner in a record time, 3 months ahead of schedule. According to CMC Telecom, after being certified as a Sell Premier Partner, this business will continue to conquer Service Premier.

Special offering with premium quality for customers

Mr. Dang Tung Son, DCEO/CMO of CMC Telecom shared: "The fact that CMC Telecom has been upgraded to the highest rank of global Premier Partner of Google Cloud not only helps CMC Telecom customers receive in-depth advice and preferential policies, the best deals for products and services in the Google Cloud ecosystem, but also the commitment of Google and CMC Telecom to accompany during the digital transformation era."

As a CSP (Converged Services Provider), CMC Telecom provides professional and high-class services with a diverse service ecosystem for businesses who have digital transformation needs. Choosing and becoming a top-class partner of Google Cloud is also part of the CSP and multi-cloud strategy, in order to bring the most useful and practical values to businesses in many segments all over the world.

Google - A Digital Transformation Platform

Google Cloud Platform abbreviated as GCP, provided by Google, is a cloud computing platform that allows organizations and businesses to create, build and operate their applications. Popular Google applications using Google Cloud Platform are: Youtube, Chrome, Google Apps, Google Maps, Google Search, etc. Besides a set of management tools, it offers a wide range of cloud services including Cloud computing, data storage, data analytics, and machine learning.

Mr. Le Anh Vu, CIO of CMC Telecom said: "Google Cloud Platform aims to help users to solve all problems in a business with the One Google approach, from coming up with business ideas, deploying and developing, integrating (Compute, Data, Serverless etc.) to Sales Marketing (Google Search, Google Ads, Youtube). Enterprises using Google Cloud Platform will only need to focus on building the above application, serving their own interests."

In 2020, CMC Cloud of CMC Telecom was awarded "Most Innovative Cloud Service Provider" by IFM Magazine (International Finance Magazine, UK). Accordingly, CMC Cloud is capable of connecting to the Cloud services of Google, Microsoft and AWS on a single multi-cloud administration portal.

SOURCE CMC Telecom