CMCT Stock Surges Nearly 55% After Closing Sale Of Lending Division

(RTTNews) - Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) shares rallied 54.96%, trading at $4.5403, up $1.6103, after the company completed the previously announced sale of its lending division to PG FR Holding, LLC, an affiliate of Peachtree Group.

The sale price was approximately $44.9 million, with net cash proceeds of about $31.2 million after debt payments and transaction costs.

The transaction was executed in line with CMCT's strategic priorities to strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity, and sharpen its focus on expanding its multifamily property portfolio.

The divestiture reinforces the company's strategy to allocate capital toward multifamily growth and improve financial stability, with liquidity strengthened and operational emphasis shifted toward higher priority sectors of its portfolio.

On the day of the announcement, CMCT opened lower but saw heavy buying pressure as the news circulated, driving the stock sharply higher intraday compared with its prior close. The company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was significantly above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor reaction to the completed divestiture and renewed focus on core real estate operations.

CMCT's 52-week range has shown extreme volatility in recent sessions, influenced by strategic sales, asset repositioning and speculative trading typical of smaller-cap REITs.