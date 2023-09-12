CME Group, DTCC Receive Regulatory Approval Of Enhanced Cross-margining Arrangement

(RTTNews) - CME Group and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation announced their enhanced cross-margining arrangement has received SEC and CFTC approvals. The arrangement will enable capital efficiencies for clearing members that trade and clear U.S. Treasury securities and CME Group Interest Rate futures. It is expected to launch in January 2024. The cross-margining arrangement will permit eligible clearing members of CME and the Government Securities Division of DTCC's Fixed Income Clearing Corp. to cross-margin an expanded suite of products.

"In line with our longstanding commitment to provide capital efficiencies to market users, we are very pleased to bring this enhanced cross-margining arrangement to the Treasury marketplace in January," said Suzanne Sprague, CME Group Global Head of Clearing and Post-Trade Services.