Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 17:32:00
CME Group Is Launching Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Futures Contracts on July 27. Here's the Investment Case.
There will soon be a new way to trade shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX). On June 27, commodities and futures exchange CME Group will introduce futures contracts on both tickers.That won't be of much interest to most investors. For a small segment of the market, though, there's a case to be made for reaching into this toolbox.But first things first. What are futures?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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