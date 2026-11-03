CME Group's Market Data Revenue Hit a Record $243 Million Last Quarter. Can It Carry the Stock When Trading Slows?

A roaring market is obviously good news for stock and commodity exchanges, because it prompts more revenue-generating trading activity. To this end, with the market still within sight of record highs, the exchanges are doing pretty well, although they're not at the levels they reached earlier this year, when over $1 trillion in investments exchanged hands in a few days.

In its recently ended third quarter, CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) grew its top line by 13% to $1.7 billion in revenue, the bulk of which came from ordinary transaction fees and clearing services.

That's not all this commodities-and-futures middleman does, though. While trading is its biggest business, like most exchanges, CME also sells data about the very securities it handles. In fact, this profit center produced its own record-breaking $243.1 million worth of revenue during the three-month stretch ending in September.

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