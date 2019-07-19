CME Outfitters to Present Findings on Effectiveness of Education on Prior Authorization in IBD at Annual ACG Conference

BETHESDA, Md., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education, is proud to have been selected to present a new poster at this year's American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting taking place October 25-30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The poster presentation, Assessing the Effectiveness of an Educational Series on Prior Authorization of IBD Treatments, is the collaborative effort of CME Outfitters and CE Outcomes and looks at data from a 3-part series of 15-20 minute videos where expert faculty discuss best practices for prior authorization (PA) processes to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The educational series was supported by an educational grant from Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Prior authorization poses substantial burdens for physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, staff and patients alike. Insurance issues are one of most significant barriers to the optimal management of patients with IBD and prior authorizations are only expected to expand as a way to control costs as new specialty drugs reach the market. This educational initiative took a positive approach, focusing on strategies for integrating sound and clinically valid processes to improve PA success rates to ensure patients with IBD are receiving the treatments that will achieve long-term mucosal healing and improve quality of life.

Outcomes measurements were taken directly before and after the activity, as well as 3 months after, showing key improvements in helping patients with medication co-pays, use of specialty pharmacists, standardizing EHR clinical documentation of patients with IBD, requesting peer-to-peer review, and expediting submissions with the use of templates.

Overall, the program achieved large reach with education targeted specifically to those clinicians who needed it most with the education not only increasing knowledge, but most importantly, also increasing confidence in the use of knowledge to acquire PA for biologics.

"In addition to the successful educational outcomes that we will present at ACG, the positive feedback from learners who participated in the activity underscores the need for practical and applicable education about a very challenging part of daily clinical practice. I look forward to CME Outfitters applying these successes to PA education for other therapeutic areas," stated Whitney Faler, MPH, Director of Accreditation and Outcomes.

To access this series and more, visit the Gastroenterology Education Hub here.

For a complete list of upcoming and available activities from CME Outfitters, visit http://www.cmeoutfitters.com.

