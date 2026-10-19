Coinbase Aktie

Coinbase für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QP7J / ISIN: US19260Q1076

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19.10.2026 17:10:02

CME vs. Coinbase Global: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The battle for financial infrastructure is heating up as traditional exchanges and crypto platforms collide. Investors must choose between the steady stability of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and the high-growth volatility of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

CME Group operates the world's largest derivatives marketplace, providing essential risk management tools for global institutions. Coinbase Global serves as the primary gateway for retail and institutional crypto trading. While both companies benefit from market volume, they operate in distinct regulatory environments, offering different profiles for growth and risk.

CME Group operates as a central hub for global derivatives trading, selling contracts that allow clients to manage price risks. Its marketplace covers major asset classes including interest rates, energy, and agricultural products. The company maintains exclusive license agreements with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for popular index products.

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