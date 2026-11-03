Interactive Brokers Group Aktie

Interactive Brokers Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQY6 / ISIN: US45841N1072

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03.11.2026 14:05:02

CME vs. Interactive Brokers Group: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Market volatility often drives trading activity, creating a compelling environment for exchange and brokerage firms. Choosing between CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) requires analyzing their distinct roles in the global markets.

CME operates as a primary marketplace for derivatives, while Interactive Brokers serves as a high-tech gateway for traders. Both companies benefit from increased volume, yet they offer different risk and reward profiles for investors seeking exposure to the financial sector.

CME Group operates the world's leading derivatives marketplace, offering futures and options contracts for a global audience. The company provides clearing and trading services to a wide range of customers, including institutional investors, professional traders, and central banks. In late 2025, CME launched a joint venture with Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) brand FanDuel to offer a prediction markets application to retail users. It maintains critical commercial relationships through licensing agreements with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Both CME and Interactive Brokers offer unique entry points into the financial stocks category for different types of investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Inc 68,86 -0,25% Interactive Brokers Group Inc

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