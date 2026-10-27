MasterCard Aktie

MasterCard für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 15:30:01

CME vs. Mastercard: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investing in the financial world often means choosing between different types of market infrastructure. CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) both provide essential platforms, but they operate in distinct corners of the global economy.

CME Group facilitates the trading of risk through its massive derivatives marketplace, while Mastercard powers the flow of consumer and commercial payments. Investors often compare these two because they both benefit from high barriers to entry and strong profitability. Choosing between them requires weighing the stability of exchanges against the rapid growth of digital transactions.

CME Group operates the world's leading marketplace for derivatives, offering futures and options through its CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX exchanges. Its customer base includes professional traders, financial institutions, and governments that use these tools to manage risk in agricultural, energy, and interest rate markets. Note that one clearing firm accounted for nearly 12% of its clearing and transaction fees, adding a layer of concentration risk.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MasterCard Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MasterCard Inc.

mehr Analysen
31.01.25 MasterCard Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MasterCard Inc. 542,40 -1,13% MasterCard Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen