CME vs. SoFi Technologies: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often choose between established industry giants and disruptive newcomers. CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) represent two very different paths within the financial landscape for those looking ahead to 2027.

CME operates massive exchanges for futures and options, thriving on market volatility and institutional volume. SoFi is a digital-first bank aiming to be a one-stop shop for young, high-earning consumers. This comparison examines their business models, growth trajectories, and financial health to help you decide which one fits your goals.

CME Group operates the world's most prominent derivatives marketplace, handling contracts for interest rates, equities, and commodities. Its clients include global financial institutions, central banks, and professional traders. The company also maintains a joint venture with Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) to explore prediction markets.

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