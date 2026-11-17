Investors often weigh the stability of established financial giants against the high-growth potential of modern software platforms. Choosing between CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) requires balancing the two paths.

CME Group operates a global exchange for futures and options, serving as a critical piece of market infrastructure. Toast provides the digital backbone for restaurants, handling everything from payments to point-of-sale hardware. Both companies play essential roles in the financial stocks landscape but face distinct growth drivers as we look toward 2027.

CME Group operates the world's most diverse derivatives marketplace, offering trading for asset classes ranging from equities to energy and agriculture. The company generates revenue by charging fees for every contract traded and cleared on its platforms, serving professional traders, institutional investors, and central banks. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year 2025, the company noted that 85% of its derivatives contract volume came from exchange members.

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