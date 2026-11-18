Investors today can choose between the massive cash generation of a global financial exchange and the high-growth disruption of an AI lending platform. Is CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) or Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) the better buy?

CME Group provides the critical infrastructure for global risk management, while Upstart uses advanced technology to redefine personal credit. While both companies operate within the financial services sector, they offer very different risk and reward profiles. Comparing their recent performance and valuation can help you decide which stock fits your 2027 goals.

In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, CME Group describes its position as the world's leading derivatives marketplace. The company provides essential trading and clearing services across major asset classes. Key partnerships include a strategic 10-year cloud infrastructure deal with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and a prediction markets joint venture with Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT). In 2025, one clearing firm accounted for nearly 12% of total clearing and transaction fees. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

Continue reading