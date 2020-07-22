CMI/Compas Hires Joe Warren as EVP, Media Investment as Latest Step in Bolstering Consumer Media Practice

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI/Compas, a leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation's top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), has continued its investment in consumer media strategy with the recent hire of Joe Warren, EVP, Media Investment.

As the agency ventures further into healthcare consumer media, Warren will be responsible for operationalizing full-service consumer media buying and activation capabilities within CMI/Compas. He will also be tasked with accelerating and systematizing collaboration between CMI/Compas and other GroupM/WPP agencies. With national, regional and local TV being a major focus for the agency's investment capabilities, Warren provided guidance in the agency's latest whitepaper, A Deep Dive into Upfronts and Newfronts for Healthcare Brands. More can be seen here.

"The addition of Joe Warren to our executive leadership team is just one of the ways in which we are elevating our consumer service offerings," said Susan Dorfman, President, CMI Media. "Investing in our talent, training, and a focus on innovation in consumer media planning is why we continue to deliver game-changing media performance and are an indispensable partner to our clients."

As EVP, Media Investment, Warren brings over 30 years of media experience in the industry. Most recently a Managing Partner at MediaCom, he established and led their Emerging Client Group where he increased account retention and enhanced the agency's B2B credentials. He has also held positions at Havas, MediaVest, Universal McCann, MindShare, and JWT. He is based in the Parsippany, NJ office.

CMI/Compas has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing and is the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. The company was recognized by Adweek Magazine as one of the world's fastest growing companies. A major part of this growth has been investment in consumer capabilities. The company has also added a Growth & Innovation practice to harness important innovation to benefit clients. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

