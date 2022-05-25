CMR Surgical expands into LatAm with Versius launches underway

Versius has been introduced at Hospital e Maternidade São Luiz Itaim, Rede D'Or in Brazil , where it is being used in a multidisciplinary robotic surgery programme

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMR Surgical (CMR) – the global surgical robotics business – has today announced the introduction of the Versius® Surgical Robotic System in Brazil, marking the launch of CMR Surgical in Latin America (LatAm). Hospitale Maternidade São Luiz Itaim, Rede D'Or in São Paolo is the first hospital in Brazil to adopt Versius, which they are using as part of a multi-specialty robotic surgery programme. To support growth in Brazil and the LatAm region, CMR has opened its first office in São Paulo.

At Hospital e Maternidade São Luiz Itaim, Rede D'Or, Versius has been used to perform a of cases across gynaecology, urology and general surgery, including prostatectomy, gastric bypass, hernia repair, hysterectomy and cholecystectomy. Robotic-assisted surgical platforms such as Versius provide surgeons with precision and dexterity to enable surgeons to more easily perform complex surgical procedures through keyhole surgery. The LatAm region has a strong demand for high-tech, digitally advanced devices and are making rapid advances to adopt surgical robotics into clinical practice.

Bertrand Weil, Chief Business Development Officer of CMR Surgical said: "At CMR we are fully committed to bringing the benefits of minimal access surgery to all those who need it. Brazil is a highly advanced country with significant growth opportunities for surgical robotics, which makes it an ideal landscape in which to introduce Versius. Since receiving Anvisa regulatory approval late last year, we have focused on a rapid market entry to meet the strong demand for Versius – a unique and versatile new choice for surgeons and hospitals that benefits patients. We will continue driving CMR's growth in Brazil, and look forward to expanding our reach across Latin America by building partnerships with healthcare stakeholders looking to advance the surgical care of their patients."

Dr. Carlos Eduardo Domene, Head of Robotics at Rede D'Or commented: "It has been wonderful to work alongside the CMR team as they bring their highly innovative technology to Brazil. In a short space of time, their support has enabled us to complete a wide variety of surgical procedures with Versius, which has been of great benefit to my team. The versatility the system has allowed me to perform complex bariatric surgery with precision and ease. The small size and modularity of Versius enables us to easily move the system between operating theatres so that we can achieve high utilisation of the system day in and day out, bringing the benefits of robotic surgery to more of our patients."

Brazil is a strategically important market for CMR, who have made significant investment into establishing a presence to expand business operations across the LatAm region. CMR expects to rapidly grow their operational capabilities and skilled employee base across Brazil and the wider LatAm region.

Mario Ferradosa, Head of Commercial, Latin America at CMR Surgical said: "Brazil has a diverse healthcare system with a desire to innovate and a distinct appreciation for advanced technologies. It is fantastic that Versius is being introduced to leading surgeons who are looking for a compact robotic system to enable them to perform more keyhole surgery and achieve their targets. We have built expert teams to rapidly respond to the interest of healthcare providers and importantly provide our customers with best-in-class services as they introduce Versius into their operating rooms."

CMR's expansion into LatAm follows regulatory approval for Versius by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa. Further installations of Versius are underway across Brazil and also in Chile, where first cases are expected to commence imminently. With Versius launched in Brazil and Chile, CMR plans to continue momentum with rapid market launches across LatAm to quickly support demand for surgical robotics, which is a fast growth category in the region. CMR's presence in Latin America adds to its increasing global presence in markets across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia where Versius is being used to perform surgical procedures across a range of surgical specialities including gynaecology, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery general surgery and urology.

Notes to editors:

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius® resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

