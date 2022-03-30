CMS Energy Aims Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Entire Natural Gas System By 2050

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy (CMS), an electric and natural gas utility, and its primary business, Consumers Energy, Wednesday said they aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the company's entire natural gas production and delivery system, including customers and suppliers, by 2050.

As a next step on its path to net zero by 2050, the company will partner with customers to reduce their emissions by 20 percent by 2030.

According to the company, achieving net zero emissions means eliminating the impact of emissions traced to the burning of natural gas by customers and greenhouse gas emissions caused by natural gas suppliers who produce and transport natural gas to Consumers Energy's system.

CMS Energy said it is already implementing plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These include modernizing its natural gas system to achieve net zero methane emissions from its operations by 2030, and ending coal use and boosting renewable energy fuel sources to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its electric operations by 2040.

The company is also pledging to power 1 million electric vehicles in the communities it serves by 2030.