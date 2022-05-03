03.05.2022 14:28:12

CMS Energy Backs Earnings View For FY22, Long Term - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher first-quarter results on Tuesday, CMS Energy (CMS) reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.89 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the Michigan-based energy provider reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth view of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said, "The settlement agreement recently filed for our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan strengthens our financial outlook and serves as a proof point of our plan for net zero carbon emissions by 2040 in our electric business. As one of the first utilities in the country to eliminate coal generation by 2025, we are leading the clean energy transformation."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CMS Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CMS Energy Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CMS Energy Corp. 64,50 0,00% CMS Energy Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen