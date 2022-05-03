CMS Energy Backs Earnings View For FY22, Long Term - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher first-quarter results on Tuesday, CMS Energy (CMS) reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.89 per share.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the Michigan-based energy provider reaffirmed long-term adjusted earnings per share growth view of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end of the adjusted EPS growth range.

Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said, "The settlement agreement recently filed for our 2021 Integrated Resource Plan strengthens our financial outlook and serves as a proof point of our plan for net zero carbon emissions by 2040 in our electric business. As one of the first utilities in the country to eliminate coal generation by 2025, we are leading the clean energy transformation."