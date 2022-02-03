03.02.2022 14:04:46

CMS Energy Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $637 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.03 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $637 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.20 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CMS Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten