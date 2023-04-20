CMS Max Expands their eCommerce Website Platform to all Customers by Offering a Direct Integration to DoorDash®

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Max continues to expand by offering more integrations to benefit eCommerce clients both locally and nationally. Our newest integration with DoorDash®, makes the process incredibly efficient and accurate for both businesses and their customers. The integration with DoorDash® allows businesses to sell almost any type of product online and have a DoorDash® driver come to their store for the product and deliver it to the customers address.

CMS Max is the leading website platform for all business and eCommerce websites.

"This integration offers delivery options for all types of products," said Sam Pizzo, CEO of CMS Max. "Whether it's for a liquor store, retail clothing store, beauty products, or any item up to 50lbs, it can be delivered to the customer's doorstep, which can create an entirely new revenue stream for businesses."

The team of experts at CMS Max handle the entire process of data upload and implementation, so business owners can save time and not have to worry about the details. We streamline the process so businesses can expand sales with their existing shopping cart and offer a new fulfillment method.

"Business owners will have the freedom to sell their products using DoorDash® without having to spend weeks or months entering in product information," said Pizzo. "The integration automatically populates the information, which saves time and provides immediate access to products."

CMS Max is the leading website platform for all types of business and eCommerce websites. We are known for having the fastest website technology, and the most SEO-friendly websites ever developed, which are 99.9% perfect to Google's guidelines and ADA compliance. We're also known for our perfectly structured websites in order to make browsing, ordering, and payment as secure and user-friendly as possible.

For more information about CMS Max, visit our website at https://www.cmsmax.com. We have a team of eCommerce experts you can talk to on the phone. With lower fees, and bigger results, see why businesses are choosing CMS Max for their website platform.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-max-expands-their-ecommerce-website-platform-to-all-customers-by-offering-a-direct-integration-to-doordash-301803137.html

SOURCE CMS Max