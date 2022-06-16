|
16.06.2022 03:15:36
CN Gets Strike Notice From Signals And Communications Employees Union In Canada
(RTTNews) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) confirmed that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers or IBEW, which represents approximately 750 employees in Canada, has given the company a 72-hour notice of its intention to strike as of on June 18, 2022.
CN said it has negotiated with the union in good faith and will continue to do so. It has also offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration. It remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached without a labour disruption.
However, if the union move forward with a strike, CN has prepared and is ready to implement an operational contingency plan.
