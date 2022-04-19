+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
19.04.2022 16:00:00

CNA Financial to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on May 2

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Monday, May 2, 2022. The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com. A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206. An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

About CNA 
CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

Press Contacts

Cara McCall
CNA
Cara.McCall@cna.com
312-822-1309

CNA Newsroom
newsroom@cna.com 
312-822-5167

Analyst Contact

Amy C. Adams
CNA
AmyC.Adams@cna.com  
312-822-5533

