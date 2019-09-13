|
13.09.2019 21:13:00
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share
HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share an increase of $0.01 per share or 4.0% over the 2nd Quarter of 2019 and an increase of $0.04 per share or 18.2% over the 3rd Quarter of 2018, payable on October 18, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.
About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered, Bauer 5-Star rated, full service community bank that includes Trust and Investment service divisions, which has been serving South Central Michigan since 1934. CNB has grown to over $692 million in assets and is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services in its 12 full-service offices and 18 ATMs.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-0-26-per-share-300917967.html
SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte zum Schluss mit Zuwächsen
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street setzt ihre freundliche Entwicklung mehrheitlich fort. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.