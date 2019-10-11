CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HILLSDALE, Mich., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced record earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Earnings during the third quarter of 2019 for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") totaled $2.5 million, an increase of $183,000, or 8.0%, from $2.3 million earned during the three months ended September 30, 2018. Basic earnings per share increased to $1.18 during the three months ended September 30, 2019, up $0.08 from $1.10 earned during the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $7.1 million, an increase of $645,000 from the $6.5 million earned during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Basic earnings per share increased to $3.40 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 up $0.29 from the $3.11 earned during the first nine months of 2018.

The annualized return on average assets (ROA) slightly decreased to 1.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from 1.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The annualized return on average equity (ROE) decreased to 16.18% during the current quarter, from 16.73% during the third quarter of 2018. ROA increased to 1.37% during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from 1.34% during the same period in 2018. ROE increased to 16.13% during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 up from 16.09% during the nine month period ended September 30, 2018. Book value per share increased to $29.64 at September 30, 2019, up $3.37 from $26.27 at September 30, 2018.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, remarked, "Our model of banking is to service our communities and grow with them. Our branches excel at this, our lenders excel at this and our Wealth Management personnel excel at this. These first nine months of 2019 have reflected that community growth as we have seen expansion of relationships within all of the counties we serve. Also, our employees are working within these communities in a number of charitable events to support the people who truly are in need."

Financial Highlights

Total assets increased $66.9 million , or 10.2%, to $722.6 million from September 30, 2018 and $60.5 million , or 9.1% from December 31, 2018 .

, or 10.2%, to from and , or 9.1% from . Net loans increased $42.8 million , or 7.7%, to $600.5 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $557.7 million at September 30, 2018 and increased $33.2 million , or 5.9% from December 31, 2018 .

, or 7.7%, to at compared to at and increased , or 5.9% from . Total deposits increased $64.0 million , or 11.1%, to $638.5 million at September 30, 2019 from $574.5 million at September 30, 2018 and increased $59.6 million , or 10.3% from December 31, 2018 .

, or 11.1%, to at from at and increased , or 10.3% from . Net income increased $183,000 , or 8.0%, to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 and basic EPS increased $0.08 , or 7.3%, to $1.18 from $1.10 in the third quarter of 2018.

, or 8.0%, to in the third quarter of 2019 and basic EPS increased , or 7.3%, to from in the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the Bank for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.25%, compared to 4.35% for the third quarter of 2018. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 4.35%, compared to 4.24% for the same period in 2018.

was 4.35%, compared to 4.24% for the same period in 2018. Net interest income increased $2.0 million to $21.1 million year-to-date 2019.

to year-to-date 2019. Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased $413,000 to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , pre-tax, pre-provision income was $9.3 million , compared to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 .

to in the third quarter of 2019, compared to in the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended , pre-tax, pre-provision income was , compared to for the nine months ended . Book value per share increased $3.37 , or 12.9%, to $29.64 at September 30, 2019 , up from $26.27 at September 30, 2018 and up $2.67 from $26.97 at December 31, 2018 .

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnb-community-bancorp-inc-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300937260.html

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.