25.04.2022 19:32:00
CNBC Hosts Exclusive Livestream of 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting on April 30
Livestream will begin on Saturday, April 30th at 9:45am ET on CNBC.com
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, will host the exclusive livestream of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting taking place on Saturday, April 30th, starting at 9:45am ET. The CNBC exclusive livestream is the only destination for viewers to stream this year's meeting and hear from Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Operations Greg Abel and Vice Chairman of Insurance Operations Ajit Jain.
After two years as a virtual only meeting due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's event will take place in person in Omaha, Nebraska. A world-renowned event for the financial and investing community, CNBC's livestream of the meeting allows unparalleled, wide-reaching access to the public where shareholders and non-shareholders alike can hear firsthand from Berkshire's leadership. CNBC's Becky Quick will helm the day's coverage live from inside the CHI Health Center with the latest insight and analysis from Berkshire board members, managers and investors.
CNBC Programming Schedule (All times are in ET):
- 9:45am – 10:15am: Pre-Show
- 10:15am – 1pm: Streaming Morning Session of Annual Meeting
- 1pm – 2pm: Halftime Show
- 2pm – 4:30pm: Streaming Afternoon Session of Annual Meeting
- 4:30pm – 4:45pm: Post-Show
- 4:45pm – 5:30pm est.: Formal Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
Once the meeting concludes, CNBC's livestream will be available to watch on the Warren Buffett Archive, the digital home to the world's largest video collection of Warren Buffett speaking about business, investing, money and life. The Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting tapes, provided to CNBC by Warren Buffett, serve as the foundation of the Warren Buffett Archive and other exclusive content, including CNBC interviews, curated short-form videos and more, is also available on the site.
For more information on the Berkshire Hathaway livestream, visit: https://www.cnbc.com/brklive22/.
