CNBC to Move "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" to the New York Stock Exchange

"Mad Money" to Begin Broadcasting from the Floor of the NYSE on July 18 with a New Set, a New Look… and Cramer's Signature Fiery Opinions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the network's popular "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" (M-F, 6PM ET) will move to the New York Stock Exchange this summer. Beginning July 18, Jim Cramer will bring his infectious energy and excitement for teaching viewers about investing to his brand new studio at the NYSE, keeping the action alive on the iconic trading floor after the markets close.

Every weeknight, "Mad Money" viewers will be transported to downtown New York City, the world's leading financial center where billions of shares are traded every day. And the new studio located at the NYSE, which hosts major players moving the markets and CEOs running massive global companies, will serve as the perfect backdrop for Cramer to guide his audience through the complicated world of the stock market.

The new set, which is being built exclusively for "Mad Money," will incorporate the unique architectural elements of the NYSE in a sleek and modern package. Situated on the trading floor next to the bell podium, the new studio will bring viewers into Cramer's world with interactive state-of-the-art technology and the iconic "Mad Money" soundboard.

Additionally, an updated graphics package will be introduced featuring a new color palette, contemporary look and feel and a more streamlined approach to delivering content and information, breathing even more life into the already action-packed hour.

"I came to Wall Street forty years ago and fell in love with it instantly," said Cramer. "The New York Stock Exchange is the pinnacle of capitalism, and I am ecstatic and elated to be back home."

"Jim Cramer and the New York Stock Exchange are two of the most recognizable names on Wall Street," said Mark Hoffman, CNBC Chairman. "Jim is always pushing for new and engaging ways to share his investing insights, from 'Squawk on the Street' in the morning to this year's launch of the CNBC Investing Club to today's announcement marking an exciting new chapter for the 'Mad Money' franchise."

"The trading day is framed by the NYSE's Opening and Closing Bells, but anyone who sees Jim come through our turnstiles in the early morning hours knows how closely he tracks the open," said Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE. "With 'Mad Money' at its new home on our floor, we can't wait to see Jim wrap the day for CNBC viewers in his peerless style from the world's greatest financial stage."

In addition to "Mad Money," Cramer is Co-Anchor of the 9am ET hour of "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9am-11am ET) and launched the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer , a subscription product aimed at helping all investors build long-term wealth in the stock market.

About "Mad Money with Jim Cramer:"

Jim Cramer believes that there is always a bull market somewhere and he wants to try to help you find it. Mad Money, airing weeknights on CNBC at 6 p.m. ET, takes viewers inside the mind of one of Wall Street's most respected and successful money managers. Jim is your personal guide through the confusing jungle of Wall Street investing, navigating through both opportunities and pitfalls with one goal in mind -- to try to help you make money. "Mad Money" features lively guest interviews, viewer calls and, most importantly, the unmatched, fiery opinions of Jim Cramer.

About CNBC:

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage, business content and general news consumed by more than 544 million people per month across all platforms. The network's 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC's investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/ .

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc . For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com .

