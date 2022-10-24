CNCF Announces First Products Certified Under Cloud Native Network Function Certification Program

Recently launched CNF Certification Program gains steam with the release of first four products as certifiably cloud native.

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the the first set of certified products as part of the Cloud Native Network Function (CNF) Certification Program. The CNF Certification Program, which was announced in May 2022, helps Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and other telecommunications organizations identify which Network Equipment Providers (NEPs) follow cloud native best practices.

The first four participants to achieve certification include F5, Juniper Networks, MATRIXX Software and PANTHEON.tech. By utilizing these certified products and solutions, CSPs can adopt Kubernetes and cloud native tools with greater confidence, speeding their time and value to market as they continue to embrace software-defined networking and modern-day infrastructure best practices.

CNFs are applications that implement or facilitate network functionality in a cloud native way. CSPs and other telecom organizations are migrating away from traditional Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) and Physical Network Functions (PNFs) toward CNFs and Kubernetes-based infrastructures that provide service reliability while lowering capital and operating expenses and encouraging cross-cloud compatibility.

In a recent CNCF Microsurvey , more than 50% of respondents said they would convert between 76% and 100% of their PNF and VNF infrastructure to CNF. The next biggest group of respondents, 23.81%, said they will migrate between half and 75% of their infrastructure to CNF.

When asked why they were moving to CNFs, the reason cited most often was the technology's ability to help teams quickly roll out new features, updates and upgrades through existing DevOps processes, as part of a wider corporate move to cloud native would. CNFs ease that transition by enabling more flexible deployment, management, configuration and operations of services. CNFs also eliminate vendor lock-in and dependencies, while supporting portability, performance and scale.

What concerned survey respondents most about the use of CNFs — and Kubernetes — was consistency across platforms and applications, which is why the CNCF's CNF Certification Program will be such a critical tool. Indeed, the single most significant perceived benefit to CNF certification among respondents to the CNCF microsurvey was interoperability, followed by deployment simplification and a through line for industry best practices.

"CNFs help telecom providers break down the siloed resources and specialized solutions built up through the use of VNFs," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With that said, it can be a challenging transition, which is why it's critical for organizations to make use of solutions that have been certified to follow cloud native best practices. By leveraging products from Certified CNF vendors, telecom providers can ensure the interoperability and neutrality necessary for building out true cloud native infrastructure. Some of the world's largest telecom organizations, including Huawei , Nokia , T-Mobile , and Vodafone , already use Kubernetes and other cloud native technologies, and this program will make it easier for others to do the same."

While many network certifications test Kubernetes platform properties and Cloud Native Network Function (CNF) connectivity, CNCF's CNF Certification Program gives insights into a CNF's installability, interoperability, and resilience. The certification also promotes workload self healing as a highly desired, cloud native property.

The CNF Certification Program utilizes CNCF's CNF Test Suite and supports any product that runs in a certified Kubernetes environment, regardless of vendor implementation. The CNF Test Suite is an open source test suite for telcos to validate how well they are following cloud native principles and best practices, like immutable infrastructure and declarative APIs.

CNCF will be sharing more information and best practices around the CNF Certification Program and other telecom-focused initiatives at the Cloud Native Telco Day on October 24 in Detroit, Michigan, co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022. Additionally, in-person attendees can register for the Intro to the CNF Certification Program Lightning talk, also on October 24.

"At Juniper Networks, we have long believed that industry standards are the way to go for open competition that improves product quality and benefits both vendors and customers. CNCF's CNF certification ensures cloud native products are equally and fairly tested in standard and independent environments, and Juniper believes this initiative will greatly contribute to the overall quality, performance and adoption of cloud native solutions across the industry," said Ben Baker, Senior Director, Data Center and Cloud Marketing at Juniper Networks.

"Promoting openness while reducing complexity for customers is one of our main areas of focus and an important component of the CNCF's CNF certification program. We're very happy F5 BIG-IP Next Edge Firewall is F5's first certified CNF, and we look forward to continued collaboration with the CNCF. The certification program plays a valuable role to ensure cloud native best practices, to improve vendor interoperability, and ultimately to reduce complexity in order to accelerate CNF deployments for our customers and our community," said Ahmed Guetari, VP of Products for Service Providers at F5.

"The main issue in the CNF landscape today is that there are a lot of interpretations of what CNF actually is. With the CNF Certification Program this ambiguity is eliminated and we finally have a common denominator for all: platform teams, vendors, CNF teams. It brings the telco world to the next level from standardization that does not fit well in OSS and Cloud Native realm to testing and certification," said Vuk Gojnic, squad leader for the Kubernetes Engine at Deutsche Telekom.

"Cloud native best practices and open source values are at the heart of the DISH Wireless network. The CNCF CNF Certification is an exciting community-led initiative to accelerate the evolution of cloud native network functions and the CNF Test Suite is a valuable tool to cultivate a growing ecosystem of new CNFs. As a primary user of CNFs, we look forward to advancing the use of the CNF Test Suite in our continuous testing environments, contributing our lessons learned to the project, and applying it across our extensive list of CSP partners," said Brian Mengwasser, VP of Marketplace and Apps Design, DISH Wireless.

"We are very pleased to have our product recognized as one of the very first CNCF Certified CNFs. We believe the Cloud Native Network Function Certification Program will play a key role in enabling broad telecom adoption of cloud native best practices and technologies. By choosing from CNCF Certified CNFs, service providers can more confidently speed their transitions to cloud native 5G networks and more quickly gain the benefits of speed, agility, and resilience," said Marc Price, CTO, MATRIXX Software.

"I am thrilled to announce that lighty.io , a lightweight OpenDaylight distribution, has passed the CNF Certification program. As one of the largest contributors to the OpenDaylight LFN's project, PANTHEON.tech supports cross-project collaboration. With great help from the CNCF community, we can now officially declare OpenDaylight as cloud-native ready," said Miroslav Mikluš, CPO of PANTHEON.tech.

