02.08.2023 22:30:00
CNH Industrial: Completion of fifth $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program
Basildon, August 2, 2023
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has completed the fifth $50 million tranche (the "Fifth Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program. The Company completed transactions in the period July 24 to July 26, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Fifth Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €45,483,647.96 ($49,999,989.60) for a total amount of 3,453,914 common shares purchased.
|Date
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price per share excluding fees
|Consideration excluding fees
|Consideration(*) excluding fees
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|July 24, 2023
|28,513
|13.7888
|393,160.05
|436,250.40
|July 26, 2023
|108,544
|14.0348
|1,523,393.33
|1,684,720.69
|137,057
|-
|1,916,553.38
|2,120,971.09
As of July 31, 2023, the Company held 32,166,232 common shares in Treasury.
Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|12,78
|0,04%
