CNH Industrial N.V. announces share buyback program – CEO purchases Company’s common shares

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program (the "Program”). The Program will involve the intermittent repurchase of up to 100 million euros’ worth of the Company’s common shares between now and October 14, 2022. Funded by the Company’s liquidity, the Program is intended to optimize the capital structure of the Company and to meet the obligations arising from the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The Program will be conducted within the framework of the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 15, 2021, whereby the Board is vested with the authority to purchase up to 10% of the Company’s issued common shares during the eighteen-month period following such Shareholders’ Meeting.

The purchases will be carried out on the Italian Stock Exchange (M.T.A.) and on multilateral trading facilities (MTFs), in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, subject to a maximum price per common share equal to the average of the highest price on each of the five trading days prior to the date of acquisition, as shown in the Official Price List of the M.T.A. plus 10% (maximum price) and to a minimum price per common share equal to the average of the lowest price on each of the five trading days prior to the date of acquisition, as shown in the Official Price List of the M.T.A. minus 10% (minimum price).

The actual timing, number and value of common shares repurchased under the Program will depend on various factors, including market conditions, general business conditions, and compliance with applicable legal requirements. The Program does not oblige the Company to repurchase any common shares, and it may be suspended, discontinued, or modified upwards at any time, for any reason and without previous notice, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Subject to the above conditions, purchases will be carried out in compliance with the conditions and the restrictions under Article 3 (paragraphs 1, 2 and 3) and Article 4 (paragraph 1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and market practices.

Details of the transactions carried out will be disclosed in accordance with the terms and conditions required by the applicable regulations.

As of today, the Company holds 8,323,196 common shares in treasury.

The Company also announces that on February 24, 2022, Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial, has purchased 150,000 of the Company’s common shares at an average price of $13.6881. This transaction has been duly notified to the regulatory authorities. As of today, Mr. Wine holds in total 350,000 of the Company’s common shares.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

