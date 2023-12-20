|
20.12.2023 22:30:00
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on $1 Billion Buyback Program
Basildon, December 20, 2023
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the €400 million component (the "First Component”) of its $1 billion share buyback program the Company completed transactions in the period December 11, 2023 through December 15, 2023, reported in aggregate, as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the First Component, the total invested amount in the First Component is approximately €270,962,390.12 ($293,616,569.97) or a total amount of 28,239,387 common shares purchased.
|Date
|Number of common shares purchased
|Average price
per share
excluding fees
|Consideration
excluding fees
|Consideration (*)
excluding fees
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|December 11,
2023
|698,110
|10.2764
|7,174,057.60
|7,717,133.76
|December 12,
2023
|1,174,426
|10.1981
|11,976,913.79
|12,939,857.66
|December 13,
2023
|768,372
|10.2224
|7,777,768.73
|8,389,879.13
|December 15,
2023
|857,365
|10.6280
|9,112,075.22
|9,974,077.54
|3,498,273
|-
|36,040,815.34
|39,020,948.09
(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase
As of December 15, 2023, the Company held 65,246,134 common shares in Treasury.
Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
