|
21.04.2023 22:30:00
CNH Industrial: Periodic Report on a third $50 million tranche of $300 million Buyback Program
London, April 21, 2023
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that under the third $50 million tranche (the "Third Tranche”) of its $300 million common share buyback program, the Company completed transactions in the period April 12, 2023 to April 13, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below. After the purchases announced today and considering those previously executed under the Third Tranche, the total invested amount is approximately €35,229,891.18 ($38,029,870.99) for a total amount of 2,631,400 common shares purchased.
|Date
|Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price
per share
excluding fees
|
Consideration
excluding fees
|
Consideration (**)
excluding fees
|(€)
|(€)
|($)
|April 12, 2023
|51,666
|13.0024
|671,782.00
|733,720.30
|April 13, 2023
|189,000
|13.1240
|2,480,436.00
|2,732,200.25
|240,666
|-
|3,152,218.00
|3,465,920.55
As of April 13, 2023, the Company held 25,825,609 common shares in Treasury. Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: bit.ly/CNHI_Buy_Back.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
Media Relations
Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|13,09
|-1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.