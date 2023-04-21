|
21.04.2023 14:30:00
CNH Industrial to announce 2023 First Quarter financial results on May 5
London, April 21, 2023
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2023 will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023.
A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 5, 2023. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q1_2023.
For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.
CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.
Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.
For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com
Contacts:
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com
|Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CNH Industrial N.V. Reg. Shs
|13,09
|-1,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.