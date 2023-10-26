CNH releases its eighth edition of A Sustainable Year

This edition charts our continued progress in sustainably advancing corporate ESG, agriculture and construction. Now available online at: bit.ly/CNH_ASY_8.

Basildon, October 26, 2023

CNH demonstrates its commitment to a sustainable future with the eighth edition of A Sustainable Year. This digital magazine features innovation and sustainability developments from the past year. Read about how we rolled out our priorities, diligently working to meet our sustainability goals.

A Sustainable Year complements the publication of our latest Sustainability Report. This edition focuses on key priorities for the Company: Carbon Footprint; Circularity & Eco-Efficiency; and Inclusion, Equity & Engagement.

By examining our progress in these areas, we spotlight its positive impact – from supporting local communities around the world through education and youth training, to empowering our employees. From R&D, we showcase our New Holland brand’s T7 LNG Methane Power Tractor; the first dynamic simulator for agriculture; and our electrified agriculture and construction machinery. Investments in agronomic tech, advancements in automation, and excellence in remanufacturing are also demonstrated.

The publication includes thought leadership pieces from industry and academic experts who also provide insight on implementing sustainable practices.

All the stories in A Sustainable Year are a testament to CNH’s role in sustainably advancing the noble work of farmers and builders. Our achievements continue to be recognized with inclusion in the Top 1% of the S&P Global ESG Score 2022 and our continued place in the CDP annual A-List for our efforts to tackle climate change.

Download the latest edition of the A Sustainable Year series in PDF at: bit.ly/CNH_ASY_8_PDF

Peruse the interactive digital magazine at: bit.ly/CNH_ASY_8

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

