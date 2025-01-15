CNH rolls out new AI tool for instant customer support



Basildon, January 15, 2025

A CNH chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the game when it comes to helping dealers support customers.

The CNH AI Tech Assistant tool is already at work at over 300 authorized agriculture and construction dealer groups in North America, Australia and New Zealand, with global expansion underway. It works by simulating conversations to provide a diagnosis and repair plan for CNH brands’ machines. This first-of-its-kind tool was developed with dealer feedback.

This tool enables dealer technicians to save time on repairs by providing fast and accurate answers to technical questions.

"The AI Tech Assistant is transformative and sets a course in future tool development that is instinctive to resolving dealer needs. Our goal within the Global Parts & Service team is to simplify repair processes, improve uptime and customer satisfaction with their machine,” said Rosella Risso, Head of Agriculture Parts & Service at CNH.

Read more about the CNH AI Tech Assistant tool in the full article here: https://viewer.foleon.com/preview/w386zbroz3/ai-tech-assistant-tool

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

