CNH’s ‘A Sustainable Year’ series spotlights women in the workforce

Basildon, June 3, 2024

CNH demonstrates its commitment to diversity and inclusion with the second story in its ‘A Sustainable Year’ series, titled ‘Training women for the workforce’. The article highlights CNH India’s first female apprentices on the shop floor at its Greater Noida agricultural manufacturing plant.

"The future for CNH is the inclusion of women at all levels and right now everybody is working toward that,” says Bharti Bist, Diversity & Inclusion Head for Asia Pacific at CNH.

The article goes on to explore themes around bringing more women into production roles, overcoming cultural barriers to create generational change, and investigates how increasing the number of women in the workforce can lead to improved productivity. Furthermore, we spotlight the journey of Tanaruchi Sil, who started as a receptionist almost 30 years ago and is now a Senior Business Manager at CNH India.

Read our ‘Training women for the workforce’ story here

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments