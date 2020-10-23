CNN and Hyundai Motor Company embark on a new campaign exploring innovations in transport and mobility

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai) are partnering on a cross-platform campaign that explores how innovation will change the way we will live in the future. In this exclusive global partnership, CNN will deliver a creative mix of advertising, branded content and sponsorship solutions to bring to life Hyundai's vision on human-centred mobility through stories that will engage and inspire CNN global audiences. CNNIC will power this campaign with the latest data technology and targeting tools to reach Hyundai's core audiences including electric car owners and young families with children.

The campaign's branded content component includes three films produced by CNNIC's global brand studio Create that will convey Hyundai's messages around the new paradigm of electric. With a cinematic documentary approach, the films discover new possibilities in life and follow individuals' journeys with curiosity and exploration in mind.

The partnership also includes Hyundai's exclusive sponsorship of two editorial initiatives 'Saved by The Future' and 'Time Transformed'. Launching across CNN International TV, digital and social platforms, the series explores transport and mobility innovations set to transform our cities, economies and societies in the next ten years. 'Saved by The Future' is hosted by TV presenter Nicki Shields and airs from October to December. 'Time Transformed' is a special series where CNN meets thought leaders of renewable energy, green mobility, intelligent design, business and urban planning.

"Building on CNN's long-held belief in and coverage of the power of technology and innovation, we are delighted to embark on this journey of hope, inspiration and ingenuity together with Hyundai Motor Company. Our premium storytelling and deep insight into stories that engage with global viewers has enabled us to create fascinating content about new mobility technologies which encourages and inspires our audiences for a better future," said Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial.

"Collaborating with CNN International Commercial will be an exciting opportunity for Hyundai Motor to share a glimpse into the future of mobility as we envision it," said Wonhong Cho, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "Through this campaign, we will highlight new possibilities in life as well as the benefits of electrified mobility with IONIQ - our dedicated electric vehicle lineup brand."

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate 'Progress for Humanity' with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

SOURCE CNN International Commercial