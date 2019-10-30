CNN's 'Iconic Hanoi' explores Vietnam's capital

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanoi is the gateway to Vietnam, one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies. In Iconic Hanoi, CNN explores Vietnam's capital through the realms of style, business, technology and the environment -- capturing elements iconic to the city and looking at how they have evolved.

Highlights of the 30-min show include:

Sustainable fashion

Vu Thao is the founder and head designer of Kilomet109 -- a sustainable fashion house in Hanoi. Thao often visits ethnic minorities across Vietnam and draws inspiration, techniques and materials to incorporate into her creations, combining Vietnam's style, history and heritage with contemporary design.

The future of electric

VinFast is the automotive arm of the Hanoi-based Vingroup -- one of Vietnam's largest corporations. Last year, VinFast launched its first electric scooter, Klara -- with hopes to find a more environmental alternative for the roads and giving the iconic motorbike a greener spin.

Bkav and "Made in Vietnam"

Software developer Bkav is Vietnam's leading smartphone company, using 20 million dollars and around six years to develop the very first Bphone in 2015. Bkav is now expanding its horizons with over 300 stores across the country and entering the Myanmar market earlier this year.

Sustainable, agricultural architecture

Farming Architects is incorporating the traditional Vietnamese industry of agriculture into urban living, creating a more sustainable environment for the future. Embedding elements of aquaponics in their urban projects, founder An Viet Dung believes architecture is about more than just design, it's a way of living.

Hanoi's first recognized social enterprise

"Know One, Teach One" is the name and motto of Hanoi's first recognized social enterprise, KOTO. It runs restaurants and a training school where underprivileged youth go through a two-year vocational program to learn skills necessary for careers in hospitality.

Iconic Hanoi trailer: https://cnn.it/2Px5mEm

Iconic Hanoi images: https://bit.ly/2MVPVDY

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 2nd November at 2030 HKT and 2330 HKT

Sunday, 3rd November at 0430 HKT and 1030 HKT

Monday, 4th November at 1130 HKT and 1630 HKT

Wednesday, 6th November at 0130 HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region and Latin America and has a US presence which includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. Over the years CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is part of Turner, a WarnerMedia company.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191030/2626500-1

SOURCE CNN International