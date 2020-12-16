CNN’s ‘Saved by the Future’ explores how breakthroughs today could shape tomorrow

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third episode of 'Saved by the Future', CNN meets the inventors, scientists and futurists who explore how breakthroughs today could shape tomorrow, changing how we move, live and interact with the world around us.

First up in this 30-minute show, hosted by Nicki Shields, we meet Richard Browning, a real life 'Iron Man' and founder of Gravity Industries, a leading jet pack production company. For Browning, these devices are about more than advancing human flight – the company's devices are already being tested for potential real world use by paramedics and first responders. He says that modern day advances in 3D printing and battery power could shape up a future where jet packs are both accessible and sustainable.

CNN next hears from Amy Webb, quantitative futurist and founder of the Future Today Institute – an advisory group that identifies emerging trends and then examines future possibilities. She says that, while smartphones have become an essential part of our everyday lives, according to their latest research, these devices will soon disappear. Instead, in the future, phones could one day be replaced by an entirely intelligent world full of wearable devices, smart cities, smarter cars -- all of which would change the infrastructure of the world around us.

Finally, CNN speaks to Professor Micho Kaku, an expert in theoretical physics who believes in the future, science and technology could make magic happen. One such example, he says, is a breakthrough known as programmable matter – the process by which tiny robots, known as nanobots, are collectively programmed to shapeshift on demand. He points to technological advances across artificial intelligence and microscopic technology that could one day allow us to bend and adapt physical objects according to our needs.

Saved by the Future 3 trailer: https://bit.ly/37bPnUG

Saved by the Future 3 images: https://bit.ly/3nirss6

Saved by the Future microsite: https://cnn.it/35EgFlC

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Sunday, December 20 at 12:00am, 12:00pm and 7:30pm HKT

Monday, December 21 at 5:00am HKT

About CNN International

CNN's portfolio of news and information services is available in seven different languages across all major TV, digital and mobile platforms, reaching more than 475 million households around the globe. CNN International is the number one international TV news channel according to all major media surveys across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific region, and Latin America and has a US presence that includes CNNgo. CNN Digital is a leading network for online news, mobile news and social media. CNN is at the forefront of digital innovation and continues to invest heavily in expanding its digital global footprint, with a suite of award-winning digital properties and a range of strategic content partnerships, commercialised through a strong data-driven understanding of audience behaviours. CNN has won multiple prestigious awards around the world for its journalism. Around 1,000 hours of long-form series, documentaries and specials are produced every year by CNNI's non-news programming division. CNN has 36 editorial offices and more than 1,100 affiliates worldwide through CNN Newsource. CNN International is a WarnerMedia company.

SOURCE CNN International