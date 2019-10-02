CNN's 'Spirit of Tokyo' explores the ever-evolving capital

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo is a city that blends new with old and contemporary with history making it a unique destination for visitors. This month on 'Spirit of Tokyo', CNN sports anchor and correspondent Coy Wire travels to Japan to explore the ever-evolving capital, and showcase a different side of the city from food to fashion to sport.

Highlights of 'Spirit of Tokyo' include:

Inside the world's most punctual airport:

Flying to Tokyo? There's a good chance you won't be late if you land at Haneda Airport in the heart of the city. That's because it's the most punctual airport in the world, according to a recent report. And that's quite an amazing feat considering it served over 87 million passengers last year.

Japanese baseball fans prepare for 2020:

Japan's most popular sport returns to the Olympics with the Tokyo Games in 2020. With mascots, cheerleaders, and a unique dance involving umbrellas, Coy Wire takes in the extraordinary atmosphere of a baseball game between two of the biggest rivals in sports: the Yakult Swallows versus the Yomiuri Giants.

Tokyo's secret surf getaway:

Just a short ferry ride from the city center lies the beautiful Niijima island. On Habushiura Beach, Coy Wire rides the waves with Masatoshi Ohno, one of Japan's most famous professional surfers. Ohno explains why many in the sport are increasingly excited for surfing to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Tokyo's ramen revolution:

It's a simple Japanese dish featuring noodles, a few slices of pork, and a hardboiled egg in broth. But nothing says Tokyo like a hot bowl of ramen. Coy Wire visits several ramen restaurants where a new wave of young Japanese chefs are mixing up the classic – making it more creative, and more complex.

Tokyo, a capital for sneakerheads:

As the epicenter for collaborations between big sportswear brands and boutique designers, Tokyo's shops offer a multitude of rare editions of sneakers. Coy Wire explores the scene with Hommyo Hidefumi, owner of Tokyo's famous boutique sneaker shop Atmos.

Spirit of Tokyo trailer: https://cnn.it/2mfMGNe

Spirit of Tokyo images: https://bit.ly/2mPOEnc

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 5th October at 2030 HKT

Sunday, 6th October at 0030 HKT, 0430 HKT, 1030 HKT and 1430 HKT

Monday, 7th October at 0530 HKT, 0830 HKT and 1530 HKT

