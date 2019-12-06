CNN's 'Vital Signs with Dr. Sanjay Gupta' explores Traditional Chinese Medicine in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are few places in the world where modern and traditional intersect quite like Hong Kong, so what better place to explore the world of Traditional Chinese Medicine and ancient lifestyle practices. This month on CNN's 'Vital Signs' Dr. Sanjay Gupta travels to Hong Kong to experience Traditional Chinese Medicine first-hand and explore how it fits into today's modern world of medicine.

From herbs and teas to tai-chi and acupuncture, CNN's multiple Emmy-award winning chief medical correspondent learns about the science, superstition and questions surrounding the traditions and holistic approach to this ancient practice.

Join Dr. Gupta for this special 30-minute episode as he meets with TCM practitioners, professors, doctors, acupuncturists and tai-chi instructors to discover the yin and the yang and the secrets for longer and more healthy living.

Vital Signs: East Meets West trailer https://cnn.it/2rSnEWE

Vital Signs: East Meets West images https://bit.ly/2qZmFEm

Vital Signs microsite: https://cnn.it/2kvx0Eu

Airtimes for 30-minute special:

Saturday, 7th December at 2030 HKT

Sunday, 8th December at 1430 HKT

Monday, 9th December at 0330 HKT

Wednesday, 11th December at 1630 HKT

Thursday, 12th December at 0130 HKT

Saturday, 14th December at 1430 HKT

Sunday, 15th December at 0330 HKT and 1900 HKT

