10.05.2023 22:15:00

CNO Financial Group Announces Results from 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARMEL, Ind., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced that at the company's annual meeting earlier today, its shareholders:

(PRNewsfoto/CNO Financial Group)

  • Elected nine directors (Gary C. Bhojwani, Archie M. Brown, Stephen N. David, David. B. Foss, Mary R. (Nina) Henderson, Adrianne B. Lee, Daniel R. Maurer, Chetlur S. Ragavan, and Steven E. Shebik) to serve terms expiring at next year's annual meeting.
  • Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the executive compensation of the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.
  • Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the frequency of future votes on executive compensation to be held annually.
  • Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.
  • Rejected the shareholder proposal to reduce the existing ownership threshold to request a special shareholder's meeting.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America.  CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National.  Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,300 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-announces-results-from-2023-annual-shareholder-meeting-301821376.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CNO Financial Group Inc

