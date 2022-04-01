CNO Financial Group Announces the 2022 Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program Winners and Honors its Volunteer of the Year

CARMEL, Ind., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced its 2022 Invested in Giving Back® program winners and CNO associate Meg Meek as its Volunteer of the Year. This year, sixteen nonprofit organizations received a total of $200,000 in donations through the annual CNO Invested in Giving Back program. Now in its fourth year, the program allows CNO associates to nominate and vote for their favorite charities to receive a corporate donation from the company.

"We're committed to giving back to organizations that support the health and financial wellness of our communities through our Team CNO corporate philanthropy and volunteer program," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer. "Our Invested in Giving Back program is one of the many great programs we have at CNO, and it engages our associates in selecting organizations to receive a philanthropic donation from the company. We were proud to have more than 800 associates participate in this year's event and help raise awareness of so many meaningful causes."

In 2021, CNO Financial Group helped deliver more than $2.5 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where the company's associates live and work. CNO Financial, our associates and insurance producers donated more than $2.27 million to our partner organizations, and our associates and insurance producers raised nearly $240,000 through their participation in community fundraising. In addition, more than 440 associates volunteered 8,500 hours in service to their communities, including donating time to virtual service projects supporting local causes.

Meg Meek was selected as CNO's Volunteer of the Year in recognition of her work with Special Spaces Illinois, which received a $10,000 charitable donation from CNO. Special Spaces Illinois creates dream bedroom makeovers for children with cancer. Meg has been volunteering with Special Spaces since 2019 and volunteered more than 400 hours in 2021.

"Meg's work with Special Spaces truly changes lives", said Kelly Knox, Illinois director of Special Spaces. "In a time when a child with cancer feels afraid and uncertain, she gives them hope and happiness by making their wildest dream come true. When she brings their designs to life, she lets the child know they are seen and heard."

In addition to Special Spaces, CNO associates selected the following nonprofit organizations to receive a share of $200,000 in 2022 philanthropic donations:

