09.08.2023 23:39:00
CNO Financial Group Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend
CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable September 22, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,300 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CNO Financial Group Inc
|22,40
|0,90%
