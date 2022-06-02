CNO Financial Group Introduces Optavise, a New Worksite Brand

Unifies three existing brands into a comprehensive employee benefits solutions provider

CARMEL, Ind., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today the next step in the transformation of its Worksite business with the introduction of Optavise, the new brand for its Worksite offerings. Optavise is a comprehensive provider of employee benefits solutions with a mission to help employers and their employees maximize their benefits and make better health and financial decisions.

Optavise unifies three of CNO's existing Worksite brands into a single go-to market brand. PMA Worksite Marketing Division's career agent network, DirectPath, its benefits education and advocacy services provider, and Web Benefits Design, its benefits administration technology provider, will become Optavise. Optavise agents will continue to sell Washington National voluntary benefits and supplemental insurance products.

Operating nationwide through a network of 10,000 broker partners and more than 600 dedicated agents, Optavise serves nearly 20,000 businesses and employers that include small- and medium-sized businesses and Fortune 100 companies. Optavise is a comprehensive source for:

Expert guidance from agents, benefits educators and healthcare advocates

A flexible suite of voluntary benefits

Year-round education, communications and advocacy services

Benefits administration technology

"With the launch of the Optavise brand, CNO is taking the next strategic step in building our Worksite capabilities," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Our acquisitions over the past three years enhanced the competitiveness and attractiveness of our Worksite business. By uniting our people, technology and products under a single go-to-market brand, we've created a comprehensive employee benefits solution that is unique in our market."

"Optavise is a trusted partner for year-round benefits solutions," said Michael Byers, president, Worksite Division. "Employers of all sizes share the challenge of attracting and retaining talent and it's not enough anymore to simply offer access to employee benefits. Employers need to engage and educate their employees on the best way to use the benefits available to them. With Optavise, we're making benefits administration easier, guiding employees to make informed healthcare decisions, and reducing costs for employers and employees."

The brand name change to Optavise will transition over the course of 2022 and be completed by December 31, 2022.

To learn more about Optavise and its solutions, visit the new website at Optavise.com.

About Optavise

Optavise is a comprehensive provider of employee benefits solutions that help employers and their employees maximize their benefits and make better health and financial decisions. We offer a unique combination of expert guidance, voluntary benefits, year-round education, communications and advocacy, and benefits administration technology. A part of the CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) family of brands, Optavise operates nationwide through a network of 10,000 broker partners and more than 600 dedicated agents. We serve nearly 20,000 businesses and employers, ranging from small- and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit Optavise.com.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,500 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-introduces-optavise-a-new-worksite-brand-301560160.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.