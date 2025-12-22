CNOOC Commences Production At Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Project In Pearl River Mouth Basin

(RTTNews) - CNOOC Limited announced that the Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project has officially commenced production. This marks another important milestone in the company's offshore development strategy.

The project is situated in the shallow waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin. Its development primarily utilizes the existing facilities of the nearby Huixi Oilfields, complemented by the addition of a new unmanned wellhead platform. A total of 10 development wells are planned, with the project expected to reach a plateau production of approximately 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2026. The oil produced from the block is classified as light crude.

A key highlight of the project is the new Xijiang 24-7 platform, which is China's first unmanned offshore platform designed for high-temperature fluid cooling and export. The advanced temperature control system minimizes the impact of high temperatures on subsea pipelines, ensuring stable and continuous production operations.

CNOOC Limited holds a 100% interest in the Xijiang Oilfields 24 Block Development Project and serves as the operator, reinforcing its leadership in offshore oil and gas development.