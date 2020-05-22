CNOOC Limited Announces Penglai 19-3 Oilfield Area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 Oilfield Phase II Project Commences Production

HONG KONG, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced today that Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project has commenced production.

The Penglai 19-3/19-9 oilfields are located in Bohai with an average water depth of approximately 28 meters. A new wellhead platform has been built, with 47 wells planned in total, including 30 production wells, 16 water injection wells and 1 development and appraisal well. This new wellhead platform will fully utilize the existing processing facilities of Penglai 19-3 oilfield. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,681 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022.

CNOOC Limited holds 51% working interest in Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project and acts as the operator. ConocoPhillips China, CNOOC Limited's partner, holds the remaining 49% working interest.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

