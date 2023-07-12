Cnova N.V. 2Q23 Activity Trading Update

CNOVA N.V.

Sales Trading Update

AMSTERDAM – July 12, 2023, 21:15 CEST Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova” or "the Company”), in the context of the conciliation procedure in which the Company’s controlling shareholder Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino”) is engaged,1 today provides an update on its GMV and net sales achieved in the second quarter of 20232.

The Company’s GMV and Net sales, as achieved in the second quarter of 2023, amounted respectively to €668m and €289m, decreasing respectively by -14% and -22% on a like-for-like basis3 in a challenging market environment marked by a still decreasing trend in Home Equipment categories. In this context, marketplace GMV was resilient, decreasing by -2% reaching a record-high GMV share of 60% (+8pts vs. 22). All GMV KPIs are recovering progressively with the second quarter growth above first quarter as highlighted in the table below.

Financial performance (€m) 2Q22 2Q23 Like-for-Like growth 2Q23 1Q23 Overall GMV 875.6 667.7 (13.2)% (15.0)% GMV Cdiscount.com (1P+3P) 632.9 530.5 (16.2)% (18.7)% o/w Direct GMV (1P) 306.5 212.2 (30.8)% (32.5)% o/w GMV marketplace (3P) 326.4 318.3 (2.5)% (3.7)% Marketplace share 51.6% 60.0% +8.4pts +8.9pts Net sales 427.7 289.0 (21.9)% (24.2)% Underlying revenue drivers Direct sales revenues 255.4 176.8 (30.8)% (32.5)% Marketplace revenues 44.5 45.5 +2.3% +1.4% Advertising services 17.8 18.0 +1.1% +9.4%

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 8.0 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

1 Refer to https://www.groupe-casino.fr/en/announcements/ for more information concerning this.

2 All figures contained herein are unaudited and may differ from the figures that will be presented in our 2023 half-year report.

3 Like-for-like figures exclude cross-canal sales and Cdiscount Energy GMV for 2022

4 GMV overall figures also include B2C services (travel, mobile), advertising services, B2B revenues and other revenues (incl. VAT)

5 2Q22 figures were adjusted compared to the last year release to take into account CChezVous as discounted operations

Attachment