CNOVA N.V.

Change to the Board of Directors

AMSTERDAM – March 28, 2024, 08:15 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova” or the "Company”) today announces a change to its Board of Directors.

The Company’s Chairman, non-executive director and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. Jean-Yves Haagen, and Mrs. Josseline de Clausade, non-executive director, resigned their directorship as per March 27, 2024.

The Company’s Board of Directors and management are most grateful to Mr. Haagen and Mrs. de Clausade for their valuable contributions to the Company.

The Company also noted that on March 27, 2024 its controlling shareholder, Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A., issued a press release related to the finalization of its restructuring. This press release is available on the Company’s website - https://www.cnova.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 7.5 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel and entertainment services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

