CNS Pharmaceuticals Aktie

CNS Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PNH4 / ISIN: US18978H1023

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04.05.2026 19:04:43

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 263% On Private Placement

(RTTNews) - CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) shares skyrocketed 263.46 percent to $8.40, gaining $6.09 on Monday, following the announcement of a significant private placement financing.

The stock is currently trading at $8.40, compared to its previous close of $2.31 on the Nasdaq. It opened sharply higher at $9.23 and has traded in a range of $8.84 to $10.54, with volume surging to 59,237,149 shares.

The company announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements expected to generate approximately $22.5 million in gross proceeds. The financing includes participation from institutional healthcare investors and involves the sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants. CNS plans to use the proceeds to acquire and advance new assets aligned with its updated corporate strategy.

The stock has traded between $1.90 and $34.80 over the past 52 weeks.

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