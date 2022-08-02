|
02.08.2022 15:30:00
CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND WEBCAST
In the news release, CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND WEBCAST, issued 02-Aug-2022 by Co-Diagnostics over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "SECOND QUARTER" rather than "FIRST QUARTER" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE AND WEBCAST
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its second quarter 2022 results on Thursday, August 11, 2022, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. Management on the call will include Dwight Egan, CEO, Brian Brown, CFO, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations.
The call and webcast will be available via:
Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page
Conference Call: 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international)
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.
About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures, and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-301597844.html
SOURCE Co-Diagnostics
